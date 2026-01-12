India Is A Key Partner, Trump–Modi Bond Is Genuine: US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor

US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor has reaffirmed New Delhi’s importance to Washington, stating that no partnership is more vital to the United States than its ties with India. He also underlined that the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is genuine, even as trade and tariff disputes continue between the two countries.

Gor, who formally assumed office on Monday and is expected to present his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu later this week, said both sides remain engaged in dialogue on trade matters. He added that the US plans to work toward inviting India to join the Pax Silica initiative in the coming month.

Arriving in New Delhi in October 2025, Gor took charge as ambassador after succeeding Eric Garcetti. Speaking to reporters during his first public interaction since assuming the role, he said he was honoured to represent the United States in India and aimed to elevate bilateral ties further. Describing the relationship as a meeting point of the world’s oldest and largest democracies, Gor said his mission was to deepen cooperation between the two nations.

His remarks come amid heightened trade frictions, with President Trump recently warning of additional tariffs on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil. Trump has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with India’s energy trade with Moscow, indicating that tariff hikes could be imposed swiftly if needed.

India is currently facing a 50 percent tariff rate from the US, up from the earlier 25 percent. The increase followed Trump’s decision to impose an additional levy, citing India’s role in buying Russian oil during the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Trump has approved a Russia sanctions bill that could mandate tariffs of up to 500 percent on countries importing Russian-origin oil, petroleum products, or uranium, if the legislation is passed.

Despite these challenges, Gor’s comments signalled Washington’s intent to maintain strong strategic and diplomatic engagement with New Delhi, emphasizing that the broader partnership continues to hold significant value for both nations.