India pulls civilians including Afghan Diplomats out of Taliban control

New Delhi: India on Tuesday pulled civilians, including Afghan diplomats, out of Taliban control.Sources said that,Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 with 120 passengers left for India from Kabul airport.The C-17 Globemaster, which took off at 7 am today, first landed at the Jamnagar airbase.This aircraft was welcomed when it landed at Jamnagar in Gujarat.



People who came back from Afghanistan were welcomed with garlands, while sitting in buses, these citizens also raised slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai.Those evacuated include Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronendra Tandon, embassy staff, his family members and journalists who went to cover the war.On Sunday, the C-17 Globemaster aircraft had evacuated about 180 Indians.

Commenting on the current situation in Afghanistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Monday,"The security situation in Kabul has worsened over the past few days. It is changing faster than we can speak." He said that the government is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan."We have been issuing advisories from time to time for the safety of Indian citizens in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India," he said.

He also said that emergency contact numbers were circulated and were also providing assistance to the members of the community. "We know that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who want to return and we are in touch with them," he said.Regarding the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, he said, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.We will facilitate the return to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan."

The official also said that there are many Afghans who have been Indian partners in promoting mutual development, educational and people's efforts. "We will stand by them," he said. He also informed that commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended."This has put a halt to our repatriation efforts.We are waiting for the resumption of flights to restart the process."