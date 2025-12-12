Indian Artefacts Among 600+ Items Stolen From Bristol Museum; CCTV Images Released

More than two months after over 600 artefacts were stolen from a building housing the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection, UK police have released CCTV images of four men suspected to be behind the burglary. The theft occurred around 2 am on September 25, when the intruders broke into a premises on Cumberland Road in Bristol, southwest England. Officials confirmed that the missing items include pieces linked to India and hold significant cultural and historical importance.

Avon and Somerset Police shared the footage and appealed to the public for help in identifying the suspects. Investigating officer DC Dan Burgan said the stolen objects, many of which were donated, are vital to understanding a complex part of British history, and urged citizens to assist in bringing the culprits to justice.

According to reports, the stolen collection includes jewellery, military medals, badges, geological samples, carved ivory, silverware, bronze figurines, an ivory Buddha, and a waist belt buckle once owned by an East India Company officer. The suspects were captured on CCTV outside the building shortly before the robbery.

Police described the four men as white males dressed in different jackets, trousers, caps, and trainers, and are seeking information from anyone who may recognise them. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to locate the suspects and recover the artefacts.