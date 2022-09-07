Indian-origin Suella appointed UK Home Secretary

London: Suella Braverman, the Conservative Party member of Parliament for Fareham in south-east England, was on Tuesday appointed UK's new Home Secretary, succeeding fellow Indian-origin colleague Priti Patel.

The 42-year-old barrister, who until now served as the Attorney General in the Boris Johnson-led government, was among the first contenders to throw her hat in the ring to replace Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

Braverman was named as the Home Secretary by newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss. "I want to embed the opportunities of Brexit and tidy up the outstanding issues… and cut taxes," said Braverman, a prominent member of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservatives who wants a clear break from Europe, including taking the UK out of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

She referenced her personal migrant story as the London-born daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes, who migrated to the UK from Mauritius and Kenya respectively in the 1960s.