Indian-origin woman raped in UK attack
Highlights
London: A 20-year-old woman, identified as being of Indian heritage, was allegedly raped in what police believe was a "racially aggravated" attack in the West Midlands region of England over the weekend.
The police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning after a manhunt was launched in the wake of the attack on Saturday evening. The West Midlands Police said they were called to the Park
Hall area of Walsall following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street.
