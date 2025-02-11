Live
Just In
Indian-Origin Woman Travels Daily to Malaysia for Work, Spending Rs 28,000; Here’s Why
An Indian-origin woman spends Rs 28,000 on a daily work commute to Malaysia, flying cross-border to be with her family while managing her job.
While most people use vehicles for daily commuting, one Indian-origin woman has an unusual daily commute story—she takes a flight to Malaysia for work every day. This expensive work commute is part of her routine as she flies across borders five days a week to reach her job in Malaysia.
Racheal Kaur, an Assistant Manager in AirAsia's finance operations department, spends around Rs 28,000 each month on her international daily work travel between states in Malaysia. She chose this unique work travel option to save time and be close to her children. As a mother of two, Kaur prefers to spend time with her kids during their formative years, so she commutes daily instead of relocating closer to her office.
According to CNA Insider, Kaur's Malaysia job daily travel expenses are a significant investment in family time. She leaves home at 5 a.m. to catch her 5:55 a.m. flight, arriving at her office by 7:45 a.m., and returns home by 8 p.m. She had considered renting an apartment near her office but found that staying at home was more economical. Food and other living costs were cheaper than renting in Kuala Lumpur.
Despite the costly work travel expenses, Kaur believes the commute is worth it. She feels that working from home is not a viable option, as she values the efficiency of in-person collaboration with her colleagues. Kaur’s story highlights the growing trend of cross-border commuting for work, particularly in the India-Malaysia region, and showcases a woman’s daily work commute that is both unique and financially demanding.