India's military action within 24 to 36 hours: Pakistan

Islamabad: Amid looming fears of strong action from India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar held an emergency press meet at 2 a.m. Wednesday, saying that there were 'intelligence reports of military action against their country within the next 24 to 36 hours'.

Tarar said credible intelligence-based information has warned of an Indian military action.

“We have credible intelligence-based information that India is planning a military offensive against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours. Any action by India will be responded to with full force,” he said.

Pakistan has canceled all flights to PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan region amid tensions. Key military officials of both countries have spoken over the hotline and New Delhi has warned Islamabad against "unprovoked violations" along the Line of Control

“Pakistan will defend its territory at all costs and will respond with its full might. The nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means necessary. If India tries to impose a war on Pakistan, it will be solely responsible for the disastrous and devastating costs,” he added.

Tarar also called on the international community to take note of India’s "planned aggression" against Pakistan, stating that even though Islamabad offered cooperation in a neutral and credible investigation, New Delhi has not provided any proof of Islamabad’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

“It has been days since the Pahalgam incident, but India has not provided Pakistan with any evidence. However, we have credible evidence of India’s involvement in cross-border terrorism in our country. The International community needs to take notice of New Delhi’s planned and self-orchestrated reasoning to attack Pakistan”, he said.

“India’s habit of being the judge, jury and executioner is categorically and strongly rejected by Pakistan”, he added.