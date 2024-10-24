Indonesia prioritises child protection in combatting terrorism

Live
The Indonesian government prioritises child protection in counter-terrorism efforts, stressing that children recruited by terrorist groups are victims in need of special care, said the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT).
Jakarta: The Indonesian government prioritises child protection in counter-terrorism efforts, stressing that children recruited by terrorist groups are victims in need of special care, said the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT).
"Children who are recruited or exploited by terrorist groups are victims requiring special attention and protection, as they face the risk of rejection and ostracism by society," said Commissioner General of Police Eddy Hartono, BNPT chief, on Wednesday during the High-Level Dialogue on Protecting Children from Terrorism, Xinhua reported.
Since the issuance of a regulation in 2021, Indonesia has adopted a comprehensive approach to combating extremism targeting children. The government is also committed to working closely with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to prioritise the protection of children associated with terrorist groups.
Alexandra Martins, chair of the End Violence Against Children team at UNODC, highlighted the critical role of cross-sector collaboration in these efforts, expressing hope that such partnerships will ensure effective child protection from terrorism for a better future.