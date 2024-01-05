Live
- Purnakumbha Awards to Telugu eminent persons
- Over 1.7 L cases addressed, managed by DCW in 8 yrs: Swati Maliwal
- SC Collegium recommends appointment of judicial officer as Chhattisgarh HC judge
- Roads or Kambla Track?
- Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai
- Indonesia's Minangkabau airport closes as Marapi volcano erupts
- Liberian-flagged vessel reports hijack, Indian Navy ship responds to SOS, commandos rescue crew
- SEBI tightens short selling rules
- Israel announces suspension of military operations in parts of Rafah
- ED raids Rohit R. Pawar’s Baramati Agro in money-laundering case
Just In
Indonesia's Minangkabau airport closes as Marapi volcano erupts
Minangkabau International Airport in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra was temporarily closed on Friday, as Marapi volcano activity increased.
Jakarta: Minangkabau International Airport in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra was temporarily closed on Friday, as Marapi volcano activity increased.
"This policy may cause inconvenience, but everyone's safety is the main priority, and hopefully conditions will improve soon," said Kristi Endah Murni, Director General of Air Transportation of the Ministry of Transportation.
Ejections of volcanic ash can hurt engines and endanger flights, she added.
Twenty-nine flights had to be rescheduled due to the airport's closure, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 23 climbers died and 52 others were injured when the Marapi volcano explosively erupted on December 3, 2023, throwing volcanic ash as high as 3,000 metre above its peak.