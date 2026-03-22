Iran Eases Hormuz Passage Rules Amid Trump’s 48-Hour Warning

Iran has indicated a partial shift in its position on maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the crucial waterway is open to all vessels except those linked to its adversaries, mainly the United States and Israel.

The announcement followed a sharp warning from US President Donald Trump, who threatened to strike Iranian power infrastructure if the strait was not completely reopened within 48 hours.

Ali Mousavi, Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organisation, clarified that ships not associated with countries considered hostile could safely transit the route, provided they coordinate security arrangements with Iranian authorities.

He emphasised that Iran is willing to work with international bodies to enhance maritime safety and ensure the protection of seafarers in the Gulf. Mousavi also blamed ongoing tensions on actions by the US and Israel, describing them as the root cause of instability in the region.

Reaffirming Tehran’s stance, he said diplomacy remains a priority but stressed that ending hostilities and rebuilding trust are essential for long-term stability.

Iran had earlier shut down the strategic passage on February 28, blocking a key global energy corridor through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply flows. The move was accompanied by a declaration that oil shipments to the US, Israel, and their allies would not be allowed.

The ongoing conflict and fears of potential attacks have significantly reduced ship movement through the narrow channel, raising concerns about a possible global energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the United States has been working to form a naval coalition to escort commercial vessels through the strait. However, several NATO allies have shown reluctance to participate in direct military involvement against Iran.