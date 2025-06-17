Iran mulls exiting nuclear treaty

Tehran: As the tensions with Israel escalate, Iran has stated that its parliament is working towards withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). "In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision.

Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament," the ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference. The foreign ministry's statement comes as Israel and Iran's conflict continues to escalate.