Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Iran mulls exiting nuclear treaty
Highlights
Tehran: As the tensions with Israel escalate, Iran has stated that its parliament is working towards withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation...
Tehran: As the tensions with Israel escalate, Iran has stated that its parliament is working towards withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). "In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision.
Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament," the ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference. The foreign ministry's statement comes as Israel and Iran's conflict continues to escalate.
Next Story