Iranian Intelligence Minister killed: Israel

Tehran: Israel’s Defense Minister Katz said on Wednesday that the Israeli military killed Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Katz announced Khatib’s killing and said that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts,” without elaborating.

Khatib’s killing follows Israel killing top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirmed the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an overnight strike.

The United States said it pounded Iranian missile sites near the key Strait of Hormuz as the Islamic republic fired missiles Wednesday around the region, vowing to avenge the killing of its powerful security chief.

Iran has sought to extract a heavy toll on the global economy in retaliation for the US-Israeli attack, including by driving up the cost of oil.