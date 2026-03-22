Iran’s long-range strike rattles global powers

Tehran: Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles aimed at the US-UK military base in Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency. Although neither missile struck the base, the attack signals a dramatic escalation in Tehran’s operational reach.

Mehr described the targeting of Diego Garcia as a “significant step that shows the range of Iran’s missiles is beyond what the enemy previously imagined.” US officials, speaking to the Wall Street Journal, reported that one missile failed mid-flight while a US warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the second. It remains unclear if the interception was successful.

Meanwhile, Britain has condemned Iran’s “reckless” missile attack on the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean.

The strike drew attention because Diego Garcia lies roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iran. Which is double the publicly acknowledged range of Tehran’s ballistic missiles.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had previously said the country’s missiles could reach 2,000 kilometres. Even though the attack did not land on target, it forces the world to reconsider Iran’s true capabilities.

By attempting a strike at this distance, Iran demonstrated the potential to extend its reach far beyond previous estimates, creating uncertainty for US and UK strategic planning in the Indian Ocean.

This attempt reshapes the risk map, according to media reports.

It’s a political message: no US base is entirely out of reach.

Diego Garcia is a pivotal platform for US power projection, hosting heavy bombers, surveillance aircraft, and critical logistics infrastructure. The attempted missile strike compels the US to deploy high-end missile-defence resources to a remote location.

While reports suggest one missile was intercepted and the other failed, Iran achieves a strategic impact simply by forcing the US to engage defensive measures. “The technical outcome matters less than the demonstration of reach,” a defence source noted.

The missile attempt occurred amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has previously targeted commercial shipping and US forces.

The UK recently approved US operations from its bases in the Middle East under the framework of “collective self-defence.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said ministers had “condemned Iran’s expansion of targets to include international shipping” and warned the strikes “risk pushing the region further into crisis and worsening global economic impact.”

US President Donald Trump commented on the delay in UK approval, saying, “It’s been a very late response from the UK. I’m surprised because the relationship is so good They should have acted faster.”

The Pentagon is responding by deploying additional warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East, reinforcing protection of strategic sea lanes and allied interests.