Live
- Heavy rain halts trains in Japan, triggering landslide risks
- Rajasthan CM offers prayers at Shrinathji Temple
- Congress guarantees straining state finances: K’taka BJP
- Indian startups raise $12.2 bn, surpass 2023 figure with 2 months to go
- Iraqi militia claims four drone attacks on Israel
- Upset Delhi LG asks CM Atishi to speed up re-hiring of bus marshals
- Vandalism of Kali Puja Pandals is misleading & unsubstantiated: Kolkata Police
- Congress Delhi chief slams Atishi for neglecting bus marshals
- 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin strike after Gill, Pant fifties as India take upper hand against NZ (Ld)
- Ricky Ponting backs Nathan McSweeney to open the batting with Khawaja in BGT
Just In
Iraqi militia claims four drone attacks on Israel
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Saturday claimed responsibility for four drone attacks on the Israeli city of Eilat.
Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Saturday claimed responsibility for four drone attacks on the Israeli city of Eilat.
In a statement, the group reported that its fighters launched separate drone attacks on four "vital sites" in Eilat in southern Israel.
The statement did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.
The group said that the strikes were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace."
Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.
The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.
-