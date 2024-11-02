  • Menu
Iraqi militia claims four drone attacks on Israel

Iraqi militia claims four drone attacks on Israel


The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Saturday claimed responsibility for four drone attacks on the Israeli city of Eilat.

Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Saturday claimed responsibility for four drone attacks on the Israeli city of Eilat.

In a statement, the group reported that its fighters launched separate drone attacks on four "vital sites" in Eilat in southern Israel.

The statement did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group said that the strikes were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace."

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.


