OPPO Find X9 Ultra Set for Global Debut in 2026 with Advanced Camera Ambitions

Chinese smartphone giant OPPO has confirmed that its much-anticipated Find X9 Ultra will launch globally in 2026, marking the first time the company’s Ultra-branded flagship will expand beyond China. India is expected to be among the key markets in the global rollout.

The announcement was made during a media briefing at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, where OPPO positioned the upcoming device as a camera-focused powerhouse. With imaging at the forefront of its strategy, the company is doubling down on high-end photography capabilities, an area where it has steadily strengthened its reputation over the years.

At the core of the Find X9 Ultra will be OPPO’s most advanced imaging system yet, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The partnership continues to focus on blending next-generation optical hardware with refined colour science, aimed at delivering more natural tones and enhanced detail. OPPO says the Ultra model will reflect its commitment to professional-grade mobile photography.

What to Expect from the Find X9 Ultra

While OPPO has not officially disclosed the complete specifications, early industry reports suggest the Find X9 Ultra could represent a significant leap over the standard X9 lineup. The highlight is expected to be a dramatically upgraded quad-camera system.

The device is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 200-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. Additionally, it may include a 50-megapixel periscope camera offering up to 10x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. If these specifications materialise, it would be one of OPPO’s most ambitious imaging setups to date.

Reports further suggest that the 200-megapixel periscope sensor could use a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, potentially improving low-light photography and fine detail capture. Beyond hardware, the Ultra is also expected to introduce enhanced computational photography powered by upgraded AI algorithms, improving zoom precision, portrait rendering, and colour accuracy.

Battery life is another area where the Find X9 Ultra is expected to stand out. OPPO’s Zhou Yibao recently confirmed that the device will feature a battery exceeding 7,000mAh, marking a notable jump from the previous generation. Fast charging capabilities are also anticipated, including high-speed wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

How It Builds on the Find X9 Pro

To understand the Ultra’s positioning, it’s important to look at the existing Find X9 Pro. The Pro model already boasts flagship credentials, including a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. On the camera front, it features a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, alongside 50-megapixel primary and ultra-wide cameras, plus a 50-megapixel front shooter.

The Pro also packs a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC and 50W wireless AirVOOC charging, carries an IP69 rating, and runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

With the Find X9 Ultra, OPPO appears ready to push the envelope further—particularly in camera hardware, zoom performance, and overall imaging intelligence—signalling its intent to compete aggressively in the ultra-premium smartphone segment in 2026.



