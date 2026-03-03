Telugu Cinema Wedding News: Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy’s Pre‑Wedding Bash Goes Viral

The Allu Sirish Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding celebrations have officially started in a grand, fantastic way. The destination for the event was Allu Studios in Hyderabad. It was attended by multiple big stars from the Telugu movie industry. This wedding celebration event has become one of the most talked about news in recent days.

A lot of celebrities blessed the couple. Stars like Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga also attended which made the fans even more excited. It was like, just by their presence, the whole celebration had turned far better!

Photographs that had been taken during the celebration are now all over social media. They are going viral. In the pictures, the soon-to-be bride looked fabulous in her traditional clothing. The couple posed with every friend of theirs and of course, especially their family.. People enjoyed the music, rituals etc together.

The Allu family has always been known for hosting big, grand events, and this wedding event was no less or different than that. Everything there was top-notch. From the decorations to the outfits, from the star attendance to the food.

It is expected that more celebrations are going to be coming soon since the wedding date is just around the corner. Fans are excitedly waiting for more videos and pictures.

In total, everyone enjoyed the pre-wedding celebration A LOT. All the guests were filled with joy and they all were excited to witness a new chapter opening in front of them for the couple.