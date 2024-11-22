  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Iraqi PM, Putin discuss regional situation, energy cooperation over phone

Iraqi PM, Putin discuss regional situation, energy cooperation over phone
x
Highlights

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the current situation in the Middle East and energy...

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the current situation in the Middle East and energy cooperation within the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies known as OPEC Plus.

A statement by his media office said that al-Sudani received a phone call from Putin, during which the two discussed bilateral ties as well as the evolving situation in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides stressed the need for major countries to exert greater efforts to prevent the escalation in Gaza and Lebanon, which could jeopardise regional and global stability, the statement said.

On energy issues, they highlighted the importance of coordination among all concerned countries within OPEC and the OPEC Plus group to stabilise oil and gas prices, ensuring fair pricing for both producers and consumers, it added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick