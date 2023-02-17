Irish Sikh activists to plant 10,000 trees for war-torn Ukraine

Sikh environmental activists are on a mission to plant a forest in Ireland to honour people in war-ravaged Ukraine and refugees across the globe.

In a joint effort, activists of EcoSikh Ireland and Reforest Nation, an Ireland-based tree planting movement, will sow a whopping 10,000 saplings in Greystones, Wicklow County, the Dublin Live reported.

The week-long tree-planting events will begin on Saturday (February 18) in presence of the members of the refugee community in Ireland.

"We hope that being out in the fresh air planting trees will be a therapeutic experience for people who have had their lives upended," Satwinder Singh, EcoSikh Ireland project manager, told Dublin Live.

"We also hope it helps refugees and asylum seekers feel part of the community and connected to the land, which many now call home," he added.

The forest will consist of 17 species of native trees including oak, willow, hazel, and cherry to encourage biodiversity.

"We invite anyone with a spade or shovel to join us and help make this forest a reality," Reforest Nation founder Gearoid Mc Evoy told Dublin Live.

A fundraiser will also be held to support tree plantation as well as initiatives that work to help refugees rebuild their lives.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which will mark one year on February 24, has unleashed the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

According to reports, more than eight million Ukrainians have fled the country and have been scattered across Europe and North America.