Israel expanding military ops in South Gaza, Gallant warns top Hamas leadership

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has expanded its operations to South Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has expanded its operations to South Gaza Strip.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned top Hamas leadership that Israel military is firm on destroying Hamas. He also said that the Hamas commanders in North Gaza have tasted the military prowess of Israel, adding that the terror leadership in South Gaza also knows pretty well as to what the IDF can do.

Gallant said in a statement that IDF has located several places in South Gaza and that action would reach the places where it needs to reach.

The minister, who is a former General of the IDF, is considered as a 'hawk' in the Israel government who has publicly announced that the IDF would kill top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and that the military would destroy Hamas at any cost.

