  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza
x
Highlights

Khan Younis: Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing on two sides of the territory's main city, as the UN and medical...

Khan Younis: Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing on two sides of the territory's main city, as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Video circulating on social media showed an Israeli tank and bulldozer in central Gaza blocking the territory's main north-south highway, which the Israeli military earlier told Palestinians to use to escape the expanding ground offensive.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who remain in the north would no longer be able to escape if the road is blocked since it's the only useable route south. When asked whether forces had positioned on the road, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said: “We expanded our operations" but would not comment on specific deployments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X