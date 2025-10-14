Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live Updates: Trump Expresses Confidence in Gaza Truce Stability

US President Donald Trump began his visit to Israel by complimenting Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech to parliament, he then proceeded to Egypt to attend the Gaza Peace Summit.

Describing the historic gathering as a “tremendous day for the Middle East,” Trump and a group of Arab and regional leaders on Thursday signed a joint declaration on an Israel Hamas ceasefire in the Gaza Strip just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to a swap of hostages and prisoners. The declaration, signed in Egypt by the leaders of Qatar, Turkey and Egypt along with Trump, sets them up as enforcers of Gaza ceasefire news 2025.

Gaza truce live updates:

“This is a tremendous day for the world, it’s a tremendous day for the Middle East,” Trump statement Gaza, addressing more than two dozen global leaders gathered in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to speak about peace and stability in the region.

Starmer has said he would seek to quickly deliver on Trump’s peace plan in Gaza among Israel Palestine conflict.

“I share the immense relief as Avinatan Or and other hostages are released today,” Starmer said. “This moment is also a stark reminder of the suffering they have been through at the hands of Hamas and of the atrocities that shocked the world two years ago. Having met Avinatan’s family, I know the Trump on Israel Hamas war uncertainty they have lived with for years. My thoughts remain with them—and with the family of Yossi Sharabi, who are still waiting for news.”

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is representing PM Modi in Sharm el- Sheikh for the Gaza Peace Summit. Hosted by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al- Sisi, the peak includes crucial global and indigenous leaders to talk about the future of peace and stability in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East.