Israel launches new military ops in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israel has launched a major operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages, the defence minister said Saturday, following days of intensive strikes across the territory that killed hundreds of people.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Operation Gideon Chariots was being led with “great force” by Israel's army. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to escalate pressure on Hamas with the aim of destroying the militant group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades. The operation comes as US President Donald Trump concluded his trip to the region without a visit to Israel. There had been widespread hope that Trump's trip could increase the chances of a ceasefire deal or the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israel has prevented for more than two months.