  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Israel launches new military ops in Gaza

Israel launches new military ops in Gaza
x
Highlights

Israel has launched a major operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages, the defence minister said Saturday, following days of intensive strikes across the territory that killed hundreds of people.

Jerusalem: Israel has launched a major operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages, the defence minister said Saturday, following days of intensive strikes across the territory that killed hundreds of people.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Operation Gideon Chariots was being led with “great force” by Israel's army. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to escalate pressure on Hamas with the aim of destroying the militant group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades. The operation comes as US President Donald Trump concluded his trip to the region without a visit to Israel. There had been widespread hope that Trump's trip could increase the chances of a ceasefire deal or the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israel has prevented for more than two months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick