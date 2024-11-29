  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Israel lifts gathering restrictions in central areas following ceasefire

Israel lifts gathering restrictions in central areas following ceasefire
x
Highlights

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the immediate lifting of gathering restrictions in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the immediate lifting of gathering restrictions in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

The decision, taken by the IDF's Home Front Command, followed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that went into effect early Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The command previously limited gathering to up to 2,000 people in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, as well as in other areas of central Israel, following the launch of projectiles by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

In northern Israel, gathering restrictions remain in effect, with a maximum of 10, 100, 350, or 2,000 people, depending on their proximity to the Lebanese border.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick