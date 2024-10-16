Israel renews airstrikes on Beirut's suburbs

Live
Israeli warplanes renewed on Wednesday their raids on Beirut's suburbs after days of cautious calm, launching three consecutive airstrikes on Haret Hreik.
Beirut: Israeli warplanes renewed on Wednesday their raids on Beirut's suburbs after days of cautious calm, launching three consecutive airstrikes on Haret Hreik.
The raids were preceded by an Israeli warning to evacuate several buildings in Haret Hreik in the Dahieh suburbs, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Lebanese National News Agency.
Israeli army spokesman claimed that the Israeli aircraft "raided weapons for Hezbollah stored underground in a warehouse in the southern suburb, with precise intelligence guidance from the Military Intelligence Service."
Beirut's southern suburbs have been spared from Israeli airstrikes in the past five days, while Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday that Lebanon had obtained "a kind of a guarantee" from the United States to reduce the Israeli escalation in Beirut and its southern suburbs.
Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, dubbed "Arrows of the North," in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.
The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on October 8, 2023, reached 2,350, while injuries went up to 10,906.