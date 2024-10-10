Live
Just In
Israel strikes multiple locations in Syria
Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations across Syria on Thursday, injuring at least one person and causing significant damage.
Damascus: Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations across Syria on Thursday, injuring at least one person and causing significant damage.
A major strike hit a car manufacturing plant in the industrial city of Hasyaa, in the countryside of Homs. The initial casualty report confirmed one person was injured, and several vehicles loaded with relief materials and aid were destroyed in the attack,Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Syrian state television.
A separate strike in the town of Maarin, located in Hama province, sparked a large fire, and there were no immediate reports of casualty. Meanwhile, an explosion was reported in the city of Daraa, with authorities still investigating the cause.
Additionally, Saudi Al-Hadath television reported a strike on a facility linked to Iranian-affiliated factions in the Al-Kiswah area near Damascus.
The attacks marked a new round of escalation with multiple sites hit in rapid succession.