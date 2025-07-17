Live
Israel strikes Syria’s defence ministry HQ
Tel Aviv: Israel launched direct strikes on areas near the presidential palace, the Syrian’s military headquarters and the defence ministry in a high-profile escalation.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the strike was carried out in response to the Syrian regime’s actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria, where fighting has intensified following the collapse of a local ceasefire.
The IDF confirmed it is conducting ongoing strikes in the area “in accordance with directives from the political echelon” and said it remains on alert as tensions continue to rise along the northern frontier.
