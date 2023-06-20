Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests

Israel's Health Ministry announced the cancellation of an array of Covid-19 antigen tests, which has been provided for free across the country for over three years.

Amid the decrease in the dimensions of the pandemic in Israel and around the world, the Ministry said it was transforming to fight the health crisis under the regular health system, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry said that cancellation would take effect on July 6, and from that date, the health maintenance organisations will perform coronavirus tests for their insured in accordance with the medical judgment.

Also, PCR and antigen tests, including remote supervised home tests, could still be offered for a fee by approved providers, the statement added.

The resources saved due to this decision will allow more focus and investment in strengthening the public health system, it concluded.