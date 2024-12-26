Israeli far-right minister visits flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, sparking criticism

Jerusalem : Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Thursday that he visited East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and "said a prayer," which appeared to have breached the long-standing status quo in the site.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, is administered by the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, an Islamic religious trust affiliated to Jordan. Jews revere the site as the Temple Mount.

Under the status quo, non-Muslims are permitted to visit the hilltop compound but not allowed to pray there. This sacred site has long been a flashpoint for deadly violence between Jews and Muslims.

According to a statement from Ben-Gvir's office, the far-right minister "prayed for the well-being of our soldiers, for the return of the hostages, both living and deceased, and for Israel's total victory in the war."

Ben-Gvir posted a photo of himself walking through the compound's plaza in the Old City of Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem via his account on social media platform X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself from the visit, with his office immediately releasing a statement saying, "The status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed," Xinhua news agency reported.

The visit drew sharp criticism from Mansour Abbas, chairman of Israel's Arab Ra'am party, who accused Ben-Gvir of "desecrating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque" and attempting to "drag Arab citizens of Israel into a confrontation with the state."

In a statement, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced the visit as a violation of the historical and legal status quo and of "Israel's obligations as the occupying power in Jerusalem."

In October, Jordan had condemned "the storming" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by extremist settlers under the "protection" of Israeli forces.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on October 20 that the storming constitutes a blatant breach of international law, the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, and Israel's obligations as "the occupying power," according to a statement by the ministry.

Spokesperson of the ministry Sufian Qudah said that Israel must halt all ongoing violations and breaches of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, calling for an end to the imposition of new realities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reiterated that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, through the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, is the sole legal authority responsible for managing all affairs of the mosque and its yards.