Israeli school hit by missile from Yemen's Houthi group

Jerusalem: A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi forces struck a school in central Israel on Thursday, causing significant damage, according to Israeli official sources.

The missile, identified by the Houthis as a hypersonic 'Palestine-2' missile, triggered air raid sirens across central Israel overnight. The Israeli military initially reported intercepting the missile but later clarified that it was only partially intercepted and struck the school in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

An initial investigation by the Israeli Air Force indicated that the missile's warhead exploded upon impact with the school, causing damage.

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama told reporters the school had been closed due to the damage. "The school's main structure needs to be destroyed, and it will be rebuilt," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The missile attack from Yemen followed an Israeli air offensive targeting major ports in Yemen and the capital, Sanaa. Local media reported at least nine people were killed in the Israeli strikes.

Also on Thursday, a drone launched from the Gaza Strip triggered air raid sirens in nearby Israeli communities before being shot down by the Israeli Air Force.

Earlier, it was reported that at least nine people were killed and several others wounded on early Thursday morning by Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital and the Red Sea ports in the western province of Hodeidah.

"Seven were killed in the port of As-Salif, and two others killed in the port of the Ras Issa oil facility," said the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, adding that at least three others were wounded in the airstrikes.

Residents of Hodeidah posted videos on social media showing fires burning at several facilities in the ports of Ras Issa and As-Salif, adding that the fires were still burning.

In Sanaa, al-Masirah TV said the Israeli airstrikes had targeted the Hizyaz and Dhahban power stations, south and north of Sanaa, respectively.

The airstrikes on Sanaa shook the entire city and smashed the windows of houses near the power stations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, uses the ports of Ras Issa and As-Salif to import fuel and cooking gas and sell them to the residents in the areas under their control.

According to al-Masirah TV reports, the Israeli airstrikes came a day after the US Navy launched an airstrike that targeted the Houthi-controlled defence ministry building in downtown Sanaa, causing extensive damage to the building, and a few hours after the Houthi group launched a long-range rocket toward Israel.

Accusing the Houthis of "forcing millions of (Israeli) civilians to take cover in bomb shelters" on Wednesday night, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the airstrikes, saying that the Israeli army had conducted "precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen."

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also warned Houthi leaders in a statement that "Israel's long arm will reach you as well" and his country "will not allow the continuation of missile fire and threats."

Since October 2023, Houthi forces have been attacking Israel, including launching drones and surface-to-surface missiles, in support of Palestinians.