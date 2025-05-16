Israeli Strikes Kill 38 in Southern Gaza's Khan Younis

At least 38 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The strikes hit residential neighborhoods, causing widespread destruction and leaving dozens more injured.

Rescue workers reported that many of the casualties were women and children. The bombardment also damaged critical infrastructure and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.

The Israeli military claimed the operation targeted Hamas infrastructure and aimed to eliminate militant threats in the area. However, Palestinian authorities and international humanitarian groups have condemned the strikes, calling them indiscriminate and excessive.

This incident marks another sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Israeli operations across Gaza continuing to inflict heavy civilian losses. Global leaders have renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire and urgent humanitarian aid to support those affected in the besieged region.