Live
- NLC India Limited “jai hind chakra” near New parliament house, new delhi
- Organisational reshuffle in Trinamool, core committees replace chiefs in 2 districts
- Massive Vehicle Rally in Goa Marks Prelude to Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav
- Joorala-to-Pakala Water Diversion Plan Sparks Outrage: BJP Leader Warns of Mass Agitation in Palamuru
- Statues of Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule to Be Unveiled in Pedda Dhanwada on June 20: Youth and Civil Groups
- Telangana Government Ensures Smooth and Record-Breaking Paddy Procurement: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy
- Collector B.M. Santhosh Directs Timely Completion of Indiramma Housing and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Beneficiary Selection
- Andhra Pradesh liquor scam: SC denies bail to former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s aides
- 'Blatantly discriminatory against people of J&K': Omar Abdullah reiterates opposition to IWT
- CM’s Mangaluru Visit Brings City to Standstill Ambulances Trapped, City Choked in Traffic Disaster
Israeli Strikes Kill 38 in Southern Gaza's Khan Younis
Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, southern Gaza, kill at least 38, including 10 children, and injure dozens, amid escalating violence and widespread destruction.
At least 38 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The strikes hit residential neighborhoods, causing widespread destruction and leaving dozens more injured.
Rescue workers reported that many of the casualties were women and children. The bombardment also damaged critical infrastructure and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.
The Israeli military claimed the operation targeted Hamas infrastructure and aimed to eliminate militant threats in the area. However, Palestinian authorities and international humanitarian groups have condemned the strikes, calling them indiscriminate and excessive.
This incident marks another sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Israeli operations across Gaza continuing to inflict heavy civilian losses. Global leaders have renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire and urgent humanitarian aid to support those affected in the besieged region.