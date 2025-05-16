James Comey Under Scrutiny for Cryptic Post Interpreted as Threat Against Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey has come under intense scrutiny following a cryptic Instagram post that some of Donald Trump’s supporters have interpreted as a veiled threat against the former president. Comey, who was fired by Trump during his first term, deleted the post after facing backlash from Republicans and congressional members.

The controversy began when Comey shared an image on Instagram of seashells arranged in the number "8647," with the caption, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk." As the post gained attention, many officials and Trump supporters claimed that the number could be a coded message calling for the removal of Trump.

What Does '8647' Mean?

In the U.S., the number "86" is slang for someone being thrown out or removed, often associated with expulsion or dismissal. The number "47" is widely understood to refer to Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States. When combined as "8647," many Trump backers saw the number as a subtle message calling for the president's violent removal, possibly through assassination.

Comey’s Clarification

Faced with growing criticism, Comey clarified that he did not intend the image to be interpreted as a threat. He stated, “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind, so I took the post down.”

Backlash and Calls for Investigation

The post quickly went viral and was flagged by Donald Trump Jr., who accused Comey of “casually calling for my dad to be murdered.” Several Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, called for a formal investigation into the matter. Noem tweeted, “Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of Trump. DHS and Secret Service are investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.”

Other prominent figures weighed in, with White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich stating, "While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as 'a hit' on the sitting President of the United States – a message etched in the sand."

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, also voiced concern, saying, “The dangerousness of this cannot be underestimated. We have had two assassination attempts on the President’s life.”

This incident follows a previous assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, when he sustained a gash to his ear.

The controversy surrounding Comey’s post has raised serious questions regarding the use of social media and the potential for violent rhetoric in the politically charged climate.