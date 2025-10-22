Japan gets its first female PM

Tokyo: Sanae Takaichi made history on Tuesday, winning Japan’s parliamentary vote to become the nation’s first female Prime Minister. Takaichi secured 237 votes in the first round in the 465-seat Lower House, eliminating the need for a runoff Takaichi’s election follows a weekend agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party to form a coalition government.

Takaichi will succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, ending a three-month political deadlock following the Liberal Democratic Party's poor showing in the July elections. Ishiba, who served only one year, resigned along with his Cabinet earlier Tuesday, clearing the way for his successor. “Political stability is essential right now,” Takaichi said at Monday’s signing ceremony with JIP leader and Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura. “Without stability, we cannot push measures for a strong economy or diplomacy.”

Opponents, including former Premier Kishida, have labelled her "Taliban Takaichi." She is a wartime history revisionist, takes a hawkish stance on China, and frequently visits the Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of militarism.