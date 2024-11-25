Live
- Activist Alleges CPCB Cover-up on Endosulfan in Kasaragod
- Theft Case of Thumbe Mahalingeshwara Temple
- DIY vs professional car detailing: Pros and Cons
- Wild Elephant Gets Stuck at Rail Track Fence Forest Department Frees Animal
- CERT-In Issues Critical Security Alert for Apple Users: Update Your Devices Now
- Kolar’s Compassionate Leap: Mechanical Elephant Leads Temple Procession
- Centre to unveil startups under new National Quantum Mission guidelines
- Women’s protest rally in Imphal against re-imposition of AFSPA in 6 police station areas
- Greater Nicobar Island project has all environmental clearances: Govt
- Fadnavis leaves for Delhi, expected to meet Amit Shah along with Shinde, Ajit Pawar
Just In
Japan's Saitama reports first bird flu outbreak this season
Highlights
An outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed at a duck farm in Japan's Gyoda city in the Saitama prefecture, marking the season's first outbreak in the region.
Tokyo: An outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed at a duck farm in Japan's Gyoda city in the Saitama prefecture, marking the season's first outbreak in the region.
The outbreak was identified after multiple ducks were found dead on Sunday and genetic testing confirmed the presence of the virus by Monday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.
In response, some 2,500 ducks at the farm were culled to prevent the spread of the virus.
Authorities have established a 3-kilometre movement restriction zone around the farm, limiting the transport of birds and eggs, and a 10-kilometre shipping restriction zone to prevent distribution outside the area.
This marks the 11th case of avian influenza at a poultry farm in Japan this season.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS