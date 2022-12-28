Jordan endorses $3.2 billion economic modernisation plan

Jordan's cabinet has endorsed a $3.2 billion economic modernisation plan to help drive economic growth.

The plan includes the implementation of 183 initiatives from 2023 to 2025, which were selected from approximately 380 initiatives, Xinhua news agency quoted Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh as saying at a cabinet session.

It aims to raise Jordan's economic growth rate while seeking to increase the volume of exports and attract direct investments.

The plan seeks to increase local and international investments by creating an attractive environment for investment, and turn Jordan into a regional hub for manufacturing high-value products through implementing 64 initiatives in this regard, the premier said.

It aims to establish a comprehensive national database for food security, provide support for developing and exploiting agricultural lands, and stimulate the agricultural sector and food processing.

The plan also entails initiatives in other sectors, including transportation, healthcare and commerce.