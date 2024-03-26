Julian Assange faces further wait over extradition ruling

London: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces a further wait to find out whether he can bring an appeal against his extradition to the US, the British High Court ruled on Tuesday.

According to the ruling, a decision on the appeal has been adjourned to May 20 as the court is seeking assurances from the US, including that Assange could rely on the First Amendment to the US Constitution and that he would not be sentenced to death if convicted, Xinhua news agency reported.

"If those assurances are not given, then leave to appeal will be given and there will then be an appeal hearing," a summary of the judgment said.

Speaking outside the High Court in London, Assange's wife Stella Assange said she is "astounded" by the court's decision to delay her husband's appeal.

"What the courts have done has been to invite a political intervention from the US," she said.

"I find this astounding."