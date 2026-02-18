Khamenei warns Trump as new round of US-Iran talks begin

Geneva: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Tuesday that US attempts to topple the government in Tehran would fail, as the two countries began a new round of indirect talks in Geneva aimed at resolving their long-running nuclear dispute amid a US military buildup in the Middle East.

Just a few hours after the negotiations began, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that parts of the strategic Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours due to "security precautions" while Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in the world's most vital oil export route.

Tehran has in the past threatened to shut down the strait to commercial shipping if it is attacked, a move that would choke off a fifth of global oil flows and drive-up crude prices.