‘Killer, Nicest Looking Guy':Trump lauds Modi, repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim
Gyeongju/New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said he “loves” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as a strong and admirable leader, even as he once again repeated his claim that he personally brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.
Speaking at a luncheon for APEC CEOs, Trump recounted his version of events from earlier this year, claiming he stopped a “war” between the two nuclear-armed neighbours through the use of trade pressure. "Prime Minister Modi is a great-looking guy. But he’s a killer — tough as hell. He (PM Modi) said, ‘No, we will fight.’ I said, ‘Whoa, this is the same man I know?’ he said. “If you look at India and Pakistan — I was doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. “They were really going at it,” Trump added.
Trump went on to say that he told both PM Modi and Pakistan’s leadership that the US would not do business with either country while they were fighting.
“I told Prime Minister Modi, ‘We can’t make a deal with you right now because you’re fighting with Pakistan.’ Then I called the Pakistani Prime Minister and told him we can’t make a deal with you because you are fighting India,” Trump said.