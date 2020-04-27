Know More About Kim Yo Jong who many run North Korea after Kim Jong-un

Amidst the Corona fever, one more rumor which is making all the countries to eye on it is death speculations of the North Korea dictator 'Kim Kong-un'. Yes! Neither the media nor the North Korea officials are responding on these rumors which are making the whole world more curious.

Well, till now, North Korea is known and showed off to the whole world with the eyes on this dictator itself. As media has many restrictions in that country, only the official press releases which are stated by Kim are released to the world. Till now three Kim's have ruled North Korea since 1948.

But as the rumors of Kim's death are doing rounds, it is also speculated that Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong will be leading North Korea next. As Kim's children are too young and he has no good relations with his brothers, Kim's sister is his only reliable person for the supreme seat.

Thus we have collected few facts about lady boss… Have a look!

• Kim Yo Jong is the official vice director of the ruling Worker's Party in North Korea.

• Kim Yo Jong is married to Choe Song (Son of Kim Jong-un's lieutenant Choe Ryong-Hae). She reportedly has two children. She was first found pregnant in Spring 2015 and the second time during the winter Olympics 2018.

• Both Kim and his sister studied in Switzerland in Liebefeld-Steinhölzli public school from 1996 to 2000. Reportedly this isolation experience made both of them have a strong bond with each other. Both of them stayed with their aunt and were always protected by bodyguards and staff.

• It is said that Kim Yo Jong has completed her Computer science degree from Kim II-sung University.

• Being the most loyalist of President Kim, his sister has always stood by him in his good and bad decisions.

• Kim Yo Jong is also named as the alternative member of ruling Worker's Party by the powerful Central Committee Politburo. This step also added fuel to the rumours about dictator Kim's death.

• Kim Yo Jong also worked as secretary to her father Kim Jong-il until his death in 2011. Then she continued to assist her brother and also made him all set for taking up the leadership and hierarchy of Kim's grandfather's legacy.

• Kim Yo Jong is all known to be in charge of managing her brother's image and guiding him as she was the sole close person to the dictator of North Korea.

• Kim Yo Jong is also the acting director of National Defense Commission from 2014.

• This dynamic lady has been elected to Supreme People's Assembly from Killimgil district in 2019 parliamentary election.

• Coming to the most important outing of this lady, Kim Yo Jong was seen accompanying her brother Kim for the de-nuclearization talks with the US President Donald Trump. The first meeting between these two leaders was held in June 2018 at Singapore and the second one was held in Vietnam in February 2019.