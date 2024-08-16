Laos launches electronic system to improve business environment

Live
Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism has launched an electronic system for issuing tourism business licenses, aimed at facilitating investment and tourism business operations in Laos.
The initiative aims to elevate quality, standards and services of the public sector, aligning with government policies, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday quoting Lao News Agency.
The initiative aims to elevate quality, standards and services of the public sector, aligning with government policies, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday quoting Lao News Agency.
Speaking at the launching ceremony on Thursday, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Dalany Phommavongsa said that the system, alongside improvements in related laws and regulations, marked a significant step forward in creating good conditions for investment and business operations in the tourism sector in Laos.
The system, along with an integrated business database, is expected to provide long-term benefits, including improvement of business environment, strengthened collaboration between public and private sectors, and seamless cross-border business interactions, the report said.