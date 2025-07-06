Lebanese president urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to stop its attacks on Lebanon, warning that the continued "aggression" threatens national sovereignty and regional stability.

"We call on our partners and allies to intensify pressure on Israel to halt its violations and fully commit to UN Security Council Resolution 1701," Aoun said, according to a statement released by Lebanon's presidency.

The president's remarks came during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Aoun emphasized Lebanon's appreciation for Britain's support, particularly at the UN, where he hopes London will continue to advocate for renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid mounting regional tensions, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Lebanese government submitted a request to extend the mandate of UNIFIL for an additional year, until August 31, 2026. The UN Security Council is expected to vote on the mandate renewal before its expiration at the end of August.

During the talks, Aoun warned that Israel's continued occupation of the Lebanese territory obstructed efforts to restore calm and stability along the border. He also condemned Israel's refusal to release Lebanese prisoners, as well as its persistent violations, including aerial and artillery strikes that have reached areas near Beirut's southern suburbs and major roads leading into the capital.

"These provocations prevent the Lebanese state from fully asserting its sovereignty, protecting its citizens, and enforcing decisions," Aoun said.

Calling for international intervention, Aoun urged Britain and other global powers to demand that Israel withdraw from the Lebanese territory and provide formal guarantees that future attacks will cease.

For his part, Lammy reaffirmed the strength of the Britain-Lebanon relationship and pledged Britain's ongoing support across multiple sectors, especially in defense and security cooperation. He noted that Britain is closely following developments in the country with "great interest and continued solidarity."