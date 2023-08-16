Lucknow: Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept

Lucknow : Trainee teachers in Uttar Pradesh will now be exposed to the ‘lab school’ concept where candidates pursuing diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) will apply their learnings in a classroom.

This will make them familiar with the ground realities of school even before they are appointed. This is the first time that such a concept is being introduced in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government spokesman, each candidate will be allotted a school for a week, where they will practice and gain experiences, face challenges such as low enrollment, distribution of mid-day meal, and develop teaching-learning material, besides establishing contact with parents and community.

The lab school model, initiated by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), is aimed at offering a pathway to practice the theoretical skills. “The lab school is a unique project that will help our trainee candidates develop versatile and effective skills to serve in their future classrooms,” said SCERT director Pawan Sachan.

So far, D.El.Ed trainees were given one-month internship to understand the setup of government schools. According to Sachan, directives have been issued to all District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to choose minimum five schools (on basis of proximity) that will developed as lab schools.

DIET principals have been asked to send D.El.Ed trainees on rotation basis to the lab schools.

The first batch will visit the lab schools on September 8. The aim of lab schools is two-fold. First, they are designed to provide exceptional education to children, thereby, achieving the NIPUN mission goal.

Second, they will provide a context for professional learning, educational research, and teacher candidate growth and development. At lab schools, trainee teachers will mainly carry out teaching, help students in decision making, develop teaching-learning aid, and teaching plan, and encourage children to spend time in library.