M Modi Presents Symbolic Gifts To US President and First Lady During State Visit

During his three-day diplomatic visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented carefully chosen gifts to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, symbolizing the cultural richness and craftsmanship of India.



President Biden received an exquisite antique silver train model, handcrafted by skilled artisans from Maharashtra. This 92.5% silver piece exemplifies traditional Indian metalworking techniques, including intricate engraving, repoussé, and filigree work. The model pays homage to the steam locomotive era while also representing the strong India-US relationship, with "DELHI - DELAWARE" inscribed on the main carriage and "INDIAN RAILWAYS" engraved in both English and Hindi on the engine.



For First Lady Jill Biden, the Prime Minister chose a Pashmina shawl, presented in a handmade papier-mâché box. The shawl, made from the soft winter coat of Changthangi goats native to Ladakh, showcases the exceptional skill of Kashmiri artisans. The natural dyes used in the shawl reflect the diverse landscapes of the region, while the papier-mâché box represents the artistic traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.



These thoughtful gifts not only highlight India's extraordinary craftsmanship but also serve as a testament to the country's rich cultural heritage and its diplomatic ties with the United States.



Prime Minister Modi's visit includes the Quad Summit, bilateral talks with President Biden, meetings with other world leaders and American business executives, an address to the Indian-American community, and a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. This trip underscores the growing importance of India-US relations in addressing global challenges and fostering economic partnerships.

