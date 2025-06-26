Major structural damage reported; Tehran’s long road to restoration predicted

Middle East destruction update: Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said an evidence-based source suggested that Iran's nuclear program was seriously Tehran missile damage through recent US strikes and that it will require years to rebuild, Reuters reported.

In a statement issued by the CIA, Ratcliffe said, "CIA is able to confirm that a corpus of reliable intelligence suggests Iranian's Nuclear Program has been severely affected by recent targeted strikes. This includes fresh information from a long-standing reliable and precise source/method that reveals that a number of key Iranian nuclear sites were damaged and will need to be rebuilt over time."

He said to the CIA continues to collect information and keep decision makers and oversight agencies informed and promised that any updates would be released to the public whenever appropriate due to the national importance of the issue.

"CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of Iran conflict 2025 and in every attempt to provide transparency," the statement said.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump announced that Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and senior military officials at the Pentagon will be hosting a briefing to the media, on Thursday, at 8 am at EST (5:30 5:30 pm IST) to emphasize the significance of American pilots in the complicated and dangerous operation and also to challenge what the administration refers to as "misleading and premature reporting" by US media outlets.

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, and Military Representatives, will be organizing a Major News Conference tomorrow morning at 8 A.M. ET in The Pentagon, in order to fight for the dignity of our great American pilots.