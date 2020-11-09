Melania, Donald heading for divorce? 

United States' incumbent President Donald Trump just lost the crucial 2020 presidential elections to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in one of the most-watched election races in the history of the country. But if reports are to be believed, Trump may be set to lose much more than his seat in the White House in the aftermath of the elections.

Even as Biden took to his hometown in Delaware to give his victory speech to speculation rife about incumbent First Lady Melania Trump's alleged plans to divorce Trump as soon as he leaves the White House.

According to a report in British tabloid Daily Mail, Melania Trump is allegedly waiting for Trump to concede defeat and leave the White House before she can end her 15-year-long marriage with the businessman and Republican incumbent.

The revelation was apparently made by Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce". Calling their relationship a "transactional marriage", the report noted that not all was well in between the Trumps.

He added, however, that if "Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her".

That's not all, the report also quoted another former Trump-aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, as stating that the former Slovene-American model was "negotiating a post-nuptial agreement" to ensure her and Trump's son Barron gets an equal and proportionate share of the Trump fortune.