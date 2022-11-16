Modi, Xi shake hands at side event at G-20 Summit

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands Tuesday at a side event at the G20 Summit here, a gesture sparking interest because of the strained bilateral relations over a border clash two years back.

A live video feed for the media from the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates showed the brief exchange between the two leaders. There had been some speculation over a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit, which began Tuesday.

But the agenda made known by both sides so far does not mention such a meeting. Since the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed – there has been no one-on-one meetings between the two leaders. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are important for the overall development of bilateral ties.