Mojtaba Hussein Khamenei chosen has new Iran Supreme Leader: Reports

Iran appears to have completed the selection of its new Supreme Leader, with reports suggesting Mojtaba Hussein Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected. The Assembly of Experts reportedly made the decision, though Iran has yet to officially confirm the appointment. While Mojtaba, Ebrahim Raisi, and Sadiq Larjani were contenders, the Revolutionary Guards reportedly supported Mojtaba.

Following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei on February 28 after 36 years in office, US and Israeli strikes in Tehran resulted in his death and that of his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. The funeral will be held in Mashhad, with a grand farewell in Tehran, though the date remains unannounced, according to the Revolutionary Guards.