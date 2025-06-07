Musk calls for impeachment of Trump

Washington: Amid the brewing tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the tech billionaire called for the impeachment of the Republican firebrand. He went ahead, saying US Vice President JD Vance should replace Trump in the Oval Office, leaving many shocked.

Musk’s remarks came in response to an X post demanding the impeachment of the 47th President of the United States. “President vs Elon. Who wins? My money’s on Elon."

“Trump should be impeached, and JD Vance should replace him,” Ian Miles Cheong, a Malaysia-based right-wing writer, said in a post on Thursday afternoon. “Yes,” Musk said in response to Cheong’s post about 20 minutes later.

The brief friendship between Musk and Trump nose-dived into an abyss due to a disagreement over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”, which pushes for tax cuts and other spending measures. Things escalated quickly after Musk claimed that Trump is part of the Epstein Files, calling it the reason why it is not being fully released.

While speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump narrated the downfall of his and Musk’s friendship, with many calling it a therapy session rather than a meeting with a foreign leader.

He recalled Musk’s farewell press conference and mentioned how the billionaire stood next to the President with a black eye.

“You saw a man who was very happy when he stood behind the Oval desk, and even with the black eye. I said, You want a little makeup? We’ll get you a little makeup,” Trump said. “But he said, ‘No, I don’t think so,’ which is interesting and very nice. He wants to be who he is.” Interestingly, at that time, Musk was facing reports of drug use during his time as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump also mentioned that he could understand why Musk was upset with some steps he had taken, including withdrawing a nominee to lead the NASA space agency who was supported by the tech tycoon.

The POTUS was narrating this saga while sitting in front of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had no other option but to sit silently through it all.

At the heart of the Trump-Musk feud is the “big, beautiful bill” on tax and spending.

The centrepiece of his domestic agenda, it aims to continue tax cuts from his first term and is being touted as the make-or-break bill for Republican prospects in the 2026 midterm elections.

Musk slammed the bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination” on Tuesday, because it will increase the US deficit. A day later, the magnate called for Republicans to “kill the bill,” and for an alternative plan that “doesn’t massively grow the deficit.”