Interstate Ganja Gangs Arrested in Hyderabad, 164 kg of Ganja Seized

In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the task force police in Hyderabad have arrested two interstate ganja gangs and seized 164 kg of ganja from them. The police confirmed that six accused individuals involved in the illegal transportation of ganja have been apprehended.

According to police officials, ganja was being brought into Hyderabad from Odisha through various routes. The arrests were made based on intelligence gathered by the police, who were monitoring the transportation of the illicit substance.

During a media conference, the police disclosed that the ganja seizure took place in Bhavani Nagar PS, where three accused were detained and cannabis was confiscated from them. It was revealed that the main accused, Sheikh Parvez, hails from Asifnagar in Hyderabad and has a history of involvement in illegal drug activities.

Sheikh Parvez, who was previously arrested in an NDPS case in Ravulapalem, is currently in Rajahmundry Jail. After his release from jail in April, Parvez collaborated with a ganja farmer named Deepak from Kalimela area in Odisha to smuggle ganja into Hyderabad for profit.

Deepak would transport the ganja to Hyderabad city in RTC buses, where Sheikh Farwaz would receive the contraband. The police intervention in Bhavani Nagar led to the arrest of the accused individuals during a ganja transportation attempt.

The three detained individuals have been handed over to Bhavani Nagar police for further legal proceedings. The police are continuing their surveillance on ganja trafficking in Hyderabad to curb the illegal drug trade in the city.