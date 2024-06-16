203 Anna Canteens to be reopened in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister Narayana

Minister Narayana, who recently took charge as the Minister of Urban Municipalities in Andhra Pradesh, announced on Sunday that a review was conducted with officials regarding the reopening of Anna Canteens in the state. He mentioned that permission has been given to 203 Anna Canteens, with only 19 yet to be made available.

Speaking to the media, Minister Narayana explained that Anna Canteens were removed after the YCP government came into power, but they were now being reinstated after examining successful models in Chennai and Bangalore. He mentioned that he visited 3 canteens in Nellore recently and had a meeting with officials to discuss the necessary repairs and estimated costs for reopening the canteens.

The Minister stated that the authorities have been instructed to start the canteens within 15 days, although they have requested 21 days to complete the process. He also mentioned plans to return secretariat buildings with canteens back to the canteens and look for alternative locations for the secretariats. Currently, 100 Anna Canteens are set to be opened in the near future.

Minister Narayana highlighted that ISKCON has established centralized kitchens in various locations and will need time to retrieve cooking equipment from other states. He also revealed that a budget of 200 crores had been allocated for the reopening of Anna Canteens, with each establishment costing around 42 lakhs. Once operational, the canteens will provide meals and tiffins at an affordable price of just five rupees.