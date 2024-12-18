Live
Mysterious Illness Affects Hundreds in Uganda’s Bundibugyo District
A mysterious illness, referred to locally as “Dinga Dinga,” has reportedly affected around 300 individuals in Uganda’s Bundibugyo district.
According to The Monitor, the condition primarily targets women and girls, leading to symptoms such as fever and severe body shaking, which significantly impairs movement.
Dr. Kiyita Christopher, the district health officer, confirmed that antibiotics are currently being administered to patients through community health teams.
He assured that no deaths have been reported so far. “There is no scientific evidence supporting the use of herbal remedies for this illness. We are relying on specific treatments, and most patients recover within a week,” he stated. He also urged residents to seek medical help from recognized health facilities.
The outbreak appears to be confined to Bundibugyo, with no cases reported in neighbouring regions. Health officials have sent samples to the Ministry of Health for analysis, but an official diagnosis or cause remains undisclosed.
The phenomenon has drawn comparisons to historical incidents like the “Dancing Plague” of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, where individuals exhibited uncontrollable physical movements for extended periods, sometimes resulting in death due to exhaustion.
In a related development, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is grappling with a separate health crisis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 394 cases and 30 deaths have been recorded in the Panzi health zone. Approximately 400 people are reportedly affected by the unidentified illness.
Symptoms include fever, headaches, coughing, runny nose, and muscle aches. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether respiratory infections like influenza, COVID-19, malaria, or measles are responsible. Health officials are awaiting laboratory results for further clarity.